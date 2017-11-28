Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Amiga Future

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37930
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 28.11.2017 - 09:25    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

Lionheart (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaiZ5Ma6j50


Joystick Tester Project and Basic Electronics & Soldering - Part 1

I'm starting a new project series, creating a joystick tester for use with upcoming videos. However i'm also doubling this series up as a basic electronics and soldering tutorial for those of you who have been requesting it.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YM9oUuy5qAQ


MIGs Yesterchips - Folge #071 PET 2001 (Teil 1)

Als angeblich noch niemand einen Computer zu Hause haben wollte starteten Radioshack, Apple und Commodore das Zeitalter der "Homecomputer". TRS-80, Apple ][ und PET 2001 hießen 1977 die allerersten Vertreter der Maschinen, die wir heute, wie selbstverständlich, um uns herum haben.
In dieser Folge schauen wir uns den nunmehr 40 Jahre alten Commodore PET 2001 etwas genauer an.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65IuZbE-xtI


CVG LIVE! #88 - Szene News - Komplett

Ungeschnittene, komplette Aufzeichnung vom So, 29. Oktober 2017

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnax-qpvVRc
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
