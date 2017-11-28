|
AndreasM
Posted: 28.11.2017 - 09:25 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
Lionheart (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaiZ5Ma6j50
Joystick Tester Project and Basic Electronics & Soldering - Part 1
I'm starting a new project series, creating a joystick tester for use with upcoming videos. However i'm also doubling this series up as a basic electronics and soldering tutorial for those of you who have been requesting it.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YM9oUuy5qAQ
MIGs Yesterchips - Folge #071 PET 2001 (Teil 1)
Als angeblich noch niemand einen Computer zu Hause haben wollte starteten Radioshack, Apple und Commodore das Zeitalter der "Homecomputer". TRS-80, Apple ][ und PET 2001 hießen 1977 die allerersten Vertreter der Maschinen, die wir heute, wie selbstverständlich, um uns herum haben.
In dieser Folge schauen wir uns den nunmehr 40 Jahre alten Commodore PET 2001 etwas genauer an.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65IuZbE-xtI
CVG LIVE! #88 - Szene News - Komplett
Ungeschnittene, komplette Aufzeichnung vom So, 29. Oktober 2017
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnax-qpvVRc
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
