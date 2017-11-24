|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37918
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 25.11.2017 - 09:15 Post subject: Elfie - The Unicorn [Beta] für Classic Amigas erschienen
|
|
|
C.Giesing schreibt:
Elfie - The Unicorn ist mein erstes Spiel für den Amiga (neben der Dune Mod natürlich) also bitte seid gnädig .
Es entstand aus dem Wunsch heraus ein Spiel für meine beiden Töchter am Amiga zu entwickeln und da Einhörner momentan total IN sind war die Entscheidung fix gefällt und Elfie - Das Einhorn war geboren.
Elfie ist ein typsiches Jump and Run: sammle Coins, Energie und ExtraLeben, Erreiche das Levelende und ab ins nächste Level.
Der Hauptwidersacher (gut noch nicht in Chapter One) ist Jack - The Unicorn Hunter. Jack ist ein alter HillBilly Jäger der es auf Einhörner abgesehen hat.
Zu Jack - The Unicorn Hunter wird es ein separates Spiel geben (dazu bald mehr).
http://amiga68k.de/2017/11/24/elfie-the-unicorn-beta-fuer-classic-amigas-beta-erschienen/
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum