Elfie - The Unicorn [Beta] für Classic Amigas erschienen

 
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37918
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 25.11.2017 - 09:15    Post subject: Elfie - The Unicorn [Beta] für Classic Amigas erschienen

C.Giesing schreibt:

Elfie - The Unicorn ist mein erstes Spiel für den Amiga (neben der Dune Mod natürlich) also bitte seid gnädig .

Es entstand aus dem Wunsch heraus ein Spiel für meine beiden Töchter am Amiga zu entwickeln und da Einhörner momentan total IN sind war die Entscheidung fix gefällt und Elfie - Das Einhorn war geboren.

Elfie ist ein typsiches Jump and Run: sammle Coins, Energie und ExtraLeben, Erreiche das Levelende und ab ins nächste Level.

Der Hauptwidersacher (gut noch nicht in Chapter One) ist Jack - The Unicorn Hunter. Jack ist ein alter HillBilly Jäger der es auf Einhörner abgesehen hat.

Zu Jack - The Unicorn Hunter wird es ein separates Spiel geben (dazu bald mehr).

http://amiga68k.de/2017/11/24/elfie-the-unicorn-beta-fuer-classic-amigas-beta-erschienen/
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
