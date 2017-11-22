|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37918
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 25.11.2017 - 09:14 Post subject: AmigaRemix: Neue Stücke online
Amiga Remix ist die Seite für neu abgemischte Amiga Spiele- und Demo-Musik und ist unter der URL http://www.amigaremix.com/ erreichbar.
Die Sammlung hat über 1.190 neu abgemischte Musikstücke online.
Die Stücke werden in der Regel von den Komponisten selbst veröffentlicht und der Anwender kann sie kostenlos herunterladen.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Stücke neu hinzugekommen:
22.11.2017 Cousin's Song (Megaforce) Luxor 02:28
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.amigaremix.com/remixes/
News Quelle: Amiga Remix
URL der Quelle: http://www.amigaremix.com/remixes/
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
