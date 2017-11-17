User
Amiga Future
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37918
Location: Übersee
Posted: 25.11.2017 - 09:14 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Daley Thompson's Olympischer Zehnkampf Decathlon
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Solid State Pinball: Loony Labyrinth
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Baku Baku
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Karma: Der Fluch der 12 Höhlen
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
ISIS
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Virtual Corporation
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Professor Tims verrückte Werkstatt
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Affäre Morlov, Die
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Close Combat
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Ray Bradbury's The Martian Chronicles Adventure Game
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Monty Python - Die Ritter der Kokosnuss
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Cyberjudas
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Greg Norman Ultimate Challenge Golf
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Quest for Glory Anthology
PC Player 9/96 24.11.2017
Star Trek - Klingon
PC Player 8/96 23.11.2017
Normality
PC Player 8/96 23.11.2017
F1 Manager 96
PC Player 8/96 23.11.2017
Produzent, Der: Die Welt des Films
PC Player 8/96 23.11.2017
UEFA euro 96 England
PC Player 8/96 23.11.2017
Onside Soccer
PC Player 8/96 23.11.2017
Z
PC Player 9/96 23.11.2017
Afterlife: Chaos im Jenseits
PC Player 9/96 23.11.2017
Time Commando
PC Player 9/96 23.11.2017
Catfight
PC Player 9/96 23.11.2017
Back to Baghdad
PC Player 9/96 23.11.2017
Battle Race
PC Player 9/96 23.11.2017
Grand Prix 2
PC Player 9/96 23.11.2017
Kick Off 96
PC Player 9/96 23.11.2017
NHL PowerPlay '96
PC Player 9/96 23.11.2017
RETURN Nr. 31
22.11.2017
Interview: Steffen Schamberger
22.11.2017
Werbung: Sybex-Katalog
19.11.2017
Postal
Power Play 2/98 19.11.2017
Postal
PC Joker 2/98 19.11.2017
Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV: Wall of Fire
PC Player 8/96 19.11.2017
Total Mania
PC Player 8/96 19.11.2017
Starfighter 3000
PC Player 8/96 19.11.2017
Tracer
PC Player 8/96 19.11.2017
Shellshock
PC Player 8/96 19.11.2017
Strife
PC Player 8/96 19.11.2017
Deathkeep
PC Player 8/96 19.11.2017
Pray for Death
PC Player 8/96 19.11.2017
Virtua Fighter Remix
PC Player 8/96 19.11.2017
Sonic CD
PC Player 8/96 19.11.2017
World Rally Fever
PC Player 8/96 19.11.2017
Blown Away
PC Player 8/96 19.11.2017
Club & Country
PC Player 6/96 18.11.2017
Megapak 5
PC Player 6/96 18.11.2017
Jane's Combat Simulations - AH-64D Longbow
PC Player 7/96 18.11.2017
Chaos Overlords: Beherrscher des Chaos
PC Player 7/96 18.11.2017
Lemmings Paintball
PC Player 7/96 18.11.2017
Battle Arena Toshinden
PC Player 7/96 18.11.2017
Judge Dredd (1995)
PC Player 7/96 18.11.2017
Return Fire
PC Player 7/96 18.11.2017
Urban Runner: Lost in Town
PC Player 7/96 18.11.2017
Missionforce: Cyberstorm
PC Player 8/96 18.11.2017
Offensive: The Ultimate Strategical Command Game
PC Player 8/96 18.11.2017
War College, The: Universal Military Simulator 3
PC Player 8/96 18.11.2017
Battleground 3: Waterloo
PC Player 8/96 18.11.2017
Kult-Buch: VirOS 4.1
17.11.2017
Retro Gamer (deutsch) 1/2018
17.11.2017
Cover: Switchblade
17.11.2017
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
PDF
