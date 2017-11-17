Amiga Future Archive Vesalia
User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Datenschutz

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37918
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 25.11.2017 - 09:14    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Facebook Google Twitter Reply with quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Daley Thompson's Olympischer Zehnkampf Decathlon PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Solid State Pinball: Loony Labyrinth PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Baku Baku PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Karma: Der Fluch der 12 Höhlen PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
ISIS PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Virtual Corporation PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Professor Tims verrückte Werkstatt PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Affäre Morlov, Die PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Close Combat PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Ray Bradbury's The Martian Chronicles Adventure Game PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Monty Python - Die Ritter der Kokosnuss PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Cyberjudas PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Greg Norman Ultimate Challenge Golf PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Quest for Glory Anthology PC Player 9/96     24.11.2017
Star Trek - Klingon PC Player 8/96     23.11.2017
Normality PC Player 8/96     23.11.2017
F1 Manager 96 PC Player 8/96     23.11.2017
Produzent, Der: Die Welt des Films PC Player 8/96     23.11.2017
UEFA euro 96 England PC Player 8/96     23.11.2017
Onside Soccer PC Player 8/96     23.11.2017
Z PC Player 9/96     23.11.2017
Afterlife: Chaos im Jenseits PC Player 9/96     23.11.2017
Time Commando PC Player 9/96     23.11.2017
Catfight PC Player 9/96     23.11.2017
Back to Baghdad PC Player 9/96     23.11.2017
Battle Race PC Player 9/96     23.11.2017
Grand Prix 2 PC Player 9/96     23.11.2017
Kick Off 96 PC Player 9/96     23.11.2017
NHL PowerPlay '96 PC Player 9/96     23.11.2017
RETURN Nr. 31     22.11.2017
Interview: Steffen Schamberger     22.11.2017
Werbung: Sybex-Katalog     19.11.2017
Postal Power Play 2/98     19.11.2017
Postal PC Joker 2/98     19.11.2017
Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV: Wall of Fire PC Player 8/96     19.11.2017
Total Mania PC Player 8/96     19.11.2017
Starfighter 3000 PC Player 8/96     19.11.2017
Tracer PC Player 8/96     19.11.2017
Shellshock PC Player 8/96     19.11.2017
Strife PC Player 8/96     19.11.2017
Deathkeep PC Player 8/96     19.11.2017
Pray for Death PC Player 8/96     19.11.2017
Virtua Fighter Remix PC Player 8/96     19.11.2017
Sonic CD PC Player 8/96     19.11.2017
World Rally Fever PC Player 8/96     19.11.2017
Blown Away PC Player 8/96     19.11.2017
Club & Country PC Player 6/96     18.11.2017
Megapak 5 PC Player 6/96     18.11.2017
Jane's Combat Simulations - AH-64D Longbow PC Player 7/96     18.11.2017
Chaos Overlords: Beherrscher des Chaos PC Player 7/96     18.11.2017
Lemmings Paintball PC Player 7/96     18.11.2017
Battle Arena Toshinden PC Player 7/96     18.11.2017
Judge Dredd (1995) PC Player 7/96     18.11.2017
Return Fire PC Player 7/96     18.11.2017
Urban Runner: Lost in Town PC Player 7/96     18.11.2017
Missionforce: Cyberstorm PC Player 8/96     18.11.2017
Offensive: The Ultimate Strategical Command Game PC Player 8/96     18.11.2017
War College, The: Universal Military Simulator 3 PC Player 8/96     18.11.2017
Battleground 3: Waterloo PC Player 8/96     18.11.2017
Kult-Buch: VirOS 4.1     17.11.2017
Retro Gamer (deutsch) 1/2018     17.11.2017
Cover: Switchblade     17.11.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT + 1 Hour
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold