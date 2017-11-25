|
Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Pinball Magic - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Damocles: Mercenary II - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Operation Thunderbolt - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Pinball Magic - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Paperboy 2 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Black Tiger - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Head Over Heels - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Black Tiger - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Xpedition - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1997
Xpedition - Upload 18 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Xpedition - Upload 20 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Bob's Garden - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Derring-Do - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Derring-Do - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Derring-Do - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Derring-Do - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Nick Slaven - Create one new artist page
Push 'n' Shove - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
William Martin - Update the artist page
Pacific - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Push 'n' Shove - Upload 88 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Push 'n' Shove - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Push 'n' Shove - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1995
Soko Ban - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Push 'n' Shove - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1995
Push 'n' Shove - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
William Martin - Create one new artist page
Movem / Robotics Life - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Movem / Robotics Life - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Movem / Robotics Life - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Xpedition - Upload 5 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
