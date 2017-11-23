|
AndreasM
Posted: 23.11.2017 - 08:23 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
Super Stardust AGA (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
The sequel to Stardust, this game features better weapons, better music and just as much playability as the first game, only this time a little bit harder.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjvEDHLWbq4
Nostalgia Time Amiga - Carvup
In this week's Nostalgia Time I play a game from my childhood called 'Carvup' by Core Design. I even include footage of myself and my cousin playing this from 25th July last year when I was doing my Amiga Pi Project.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mN9ol7KvcwA
