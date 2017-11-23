AndreasM

Posted: 23.11.2017 - 08:23 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Super Stardust AGA (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com



The sequel to Stardust, this game features better weapons, better music and just as much playability as the first game, only this time a little bit harder.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjvEDHLWbq4





Nostalgia Time Amiga - Carvup



In this week's Nostalgia Time I play a game from my childhood called 'Carvup' by Core Design. I even include footage of myself and my cousin playing this from 25th July last year when I was doing my Amiga Pi Project.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mN9ol7KvcwA

