|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37842
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 21.11.2017 - 08:31 Post subject: AMIGArama Podcast Episode 4: The Secret of Monkey Island
|
|
|
Setzt die Segel auf die sieben Meere mit einem Hauch eines Gummihuhns (mit einem Flaschenzug in der Mitte!) von Lucasfilms Feinstem.
Es ist die 4. Episode des AMIGArama Podcast und dieses Mal: The Secret of Monkey Island.
http://amigarama.blogspot.de/2017/11/amigarama-podcast-episode-4-secret-of.html
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum