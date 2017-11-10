Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Author
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37828
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 18.11.2017 - 11:12


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Kult-Buch: VirOS 4.1     17.11.2017
Retro Gamer (deutsch) 1/2018     17.11.2017
Cover: Switchblade     17.11.2017
Cover: Fallen Haven     15.11.2017
Cover: Liberation Day     15.11.2017
Killer Instinct Gold Mega Fun 3/97     15.11.2017
Killing Time Mega Fun 12/95     15.11.2017
Kyle Petty's No Fear Racing Mega Fun 7/95     15.11.2017
Syndicate Wars Video Games 7/97     15.11.2017
Virtual On: Cyber Troopers Video Games 1/97     15.11.2017
Utopia: The Creation of a Nation Mega Fun 12/93     15.11.2017
Operative, The: No One Lives Forever PC Games 1/2001     15.11.2017
Blade Force Mega Fun 12/95     15.11.2017
Tempo Jr. Mega Fun 7/95     15.11.2017
Jelly Boy Mega Fun 7/95     15.11.2017
Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV: Wall of Fire Mega Fun 12/95     15.11.2017
Hermie Hopperhead: Scrap Panic Mega Fun 12/95     15.11.2017
Off-World Interceptor Extreme Mega Fun 12/95     15.11.2017
Star Trek: Invasion Video Games 10/2000     14.11.2017
Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Video Games 10/2000     14.11.2017
International Superstar Soccer 2000 Video Games 10/2000     14.11.2017
Seaman Video Games 10/2000     14.11.2017
Gearheads PC Player 6/96     14.11.2017
Total Distortion PC Player 6/96     14.11.2017
Gender Wars PC Player 6/96     14.11.2017
Fugger II, Die PC Player 6/96     14.11.2017
Rise & Rule of Ancient Empires, The PC Player 6/96     14.11.2017
Conquest of the New World PC Player 6/96     14.11.2017
Battleground: Ardennes PC Player 6/96     14.11.2017
Battleground 2: Gettysburg PC Player 6/96     14.11.2017
Worms Reinforcements PC Player 6/96     14.11.2017
Virtual Snooker PC Player 6/96     14.11.2017
Amiga Future Nr. 129     12.11.2017
Gamestar SH 5/2017     12.11.2017
MC SH 286     12.11.2017
Xargon PC Joker 10/94     10.11.2017
Psychotron, The PC Joker 10/94     10.11.2017
PGA European Tour PC Player 5/96     10.11.2017
D PC Player 5/96     10.11.2017
Spud! PC Player 5/96     10.11.2017
Microsoft Return of Arcade PC Player 5/96     10.11.2017
10 Jahre interaktive Unterhaltung Westwood Studios: Teil 1 1985-1995 PC Player 5/96     10.11.2017
Earthsiege 2 PC Player 6/96     10.11.2017
Indiana Jones and his Desktop Adventures PC Player 6/96     10.11.2017
Jane's Combat Simulations - ATF: Advanced Tactical Fighters PC Player 6/96     10.11.2017
Silent Thunder PC Player 6/96     10.11.2017
Track Attack: Bei Track Attack ist alles anders PC Player 6/96     10.11.2017
Storm PC Player 6/96     10.11.2017
Chronicles of the Sword PC Player 6/96     10.11.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
