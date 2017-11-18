|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37828
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 18.11.2017 - 11:12 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Wind Surf Willy - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Will Harvey's Zany Golf - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Where In Europe Is Carmen Sandiego? - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Where In The USA Is Carmen Sandiego? - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Soko - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Indoor Sports: Volume 1 / SportTime Superstar Indoor Sports - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
CarVup: The Final Frontier - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
CarVup: The Final Frontier - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Act Out - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Act Out - Upload 52 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Act Out - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
CarVup - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
CarVup - Upload 8 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Act Out - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Vigilante - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Treasure Trap - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Interplay - Update the Developer logo comments
Interplay - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Jayesh J. Patel (Jay J. Patel) - Update the Artist photo comments
Michael Quarles (Mike Quarles) - Update the Artist photo comments
Bruce Schlickbernd - Update the Artist photo comments
Todd J. Camasta - Update the Artist photo comments
Hard 'n' Heavy - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Hard 'n' Heavy - Upload 1 Game map picture - OCS - 1989
Victory - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum