Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37796
Location: Übersee

   germany
13.11.2017 - 10:19    Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

Dan Wood: Amiga 3000 System Overview and Upgrades

I've just got my hands on a Commodore Amiga 3000 workstation from 1990. What will I use the machine for and what are my plans to upgrade and restore it?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TYSX87UO_E


CVG INTERPLAY #53 - Maniac Mansion Mania - Komplett

INTERPLAY #53 - Maniac Mansion Mania

Live Let´s Play der 1. Episode aus der Webseite www.maniac-mansion-mania.de. Einem Fanprojekt, welches neue Spiele im Maniac Mansion Universum erstellt. Schaut mir dabei zu wie ich versuche diese erste Episode zu meistern!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RjBWp63paEw


Nostalgia Time Amiga - Gauntlet 2 and 3

This week's 'Nostalgia Time' is from footage taken in the summer, forgotten and now found. My cousin and I played Gauntlet II and III two player, on the commodore Amiga 1200 using WHDLoad. This gameplay of Gauntlet was inspired by Puffy's Saga which I played on Nostalgia Time also.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7EA_j6Y04D0


Amiga Hardware Programming in C Part 3 - Single Playfields

This is the third episode in the "Amiga Hardware Programming in C series". I am explaining which hardware registers are involved in order to display images and how to convert PNG images for use in your own programs.

This episode uses the ratr0-utils suite (mostly written in Python 3) which is distributed through pypi and can be installed through pip (pip install ratr0-utils). The source code for ratr0-utils is available under

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37OuDZ2g1bQ


Metal Law (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga

Metal Law is a polished run and gun platformer, made by Kaiko, the music is by Chruis Hulsbeck, and the gameplay is very much in the Turrican style. What could be better!!?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OU9fFa_EdVw


Amiga Workbench 1.x Early Graphics and Polyscope Demos

We have been playing Monster Business in the Lemon competition this month, and I wanted to play some of the songs from this game, which I never played before. Featured are two songs from the game, on top of the Electronic Arts Polyscope demo, and some general graphics and filled polygon demos for the original WB1.x.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mi09cHyO3r4
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
