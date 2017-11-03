Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37789
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 11.11.2017 - 08:40    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Xargon PC Joker 10/94     10.11.2017
Psychotron, The PC Joker 10/94     10.11.2017
PGA European Tour PC Player 5/96     10.11.2017
D PC Player 5/96     10.11.2017
Spud! PC Player 5/96     10.11.2017
Microsoft Return of Arcade PC Player 5/96     10.11.2017
10 Jahre interaktive Unterhaltung Westwood Studios: Teil 1 1985-1995 PC Player 5/96     10.11.2017
Earthsiege 2 PC Player 6/96     10.11.2017
Indiana Jones and his Desktop Adventures PC Player 6/96     10.11.2017
Jane's Combat Simulations - ATF: Advanced Tactical Fighters PC Player 6/96     10.11.2017
Silent Thunder PC Player 6/96     10.11.2017
Track Attack: Bei Track Attack ist alles anders PC Player 6/96     10.11.2017
Storm PC Player 6/96     10.11.2017
Chronicles of the Sword PC Player 6/96     10.11.2017
Monster Trucks Video Games 4/97     08.11.2017
Descent 2 Video Games 4/97     08.11.2017
Samurai Shodown III: Blades of Blood Video Games 4/97     08.11.2017
Player Manager (PSX) Video Games 4/97     08.11.2017
Micro Machines V3 Video Games 4/97     08.11.2017
Trash It Video Games 4/97     08.11.2017
Ten Pin Alley Video Games 4/97     08.11.2017
Slamscape Video Games 4/97     08.11.2017
Epidemic Video Games 4/97     08.11.2017
Dragonheart: Fire & Steel Video Games 4/97     08.11.2017
Space Jam Video Games 4/97     08.11.2017
Editorial PC Player 1/93     07.11.2017
Artikel: Hitparade PC Player 1/93     07.11.2017
Artikel: Spiele-Philosophie PC Player 1/93     07.11.2017
Artikel: Spiele-Referenzen PC Player 1/93     07.11.2017
Mechwarrior 3 PC Joker 7/99     07.11.2017
Mechwarrior 4: Vengeance PC Joker 1/2001     07.11.2017
Porsche Challenge Video Games 4/97     07.11.2017
Comanche: Operation White Lightning PC Player 1/93     07.11.2017
Car & Driver PC Player 1/93     07.11.2017
Summer Challenge PC Player 1/93     07.11.2017
Wayne Gretzky Hockey 3 PC Player 1/93     07.11.2017
Links 386 Pro PC Player 1/93     07.11.2017
David Leadbetter's Golf PC Player 1/93     07.11.2017
PGA Tour Golf PC Player 1/93     07.11.2017
Wizkid PC Player 1/93     07.11.2017
Reset 64 Nr. 9     04.11.2017
Reset 64 Nr. 10     04.11.2017
Eight Bit Magazine Nr. 3     04.11.2017
Eight Bit Magazine Nr. 4     04.11.2017
Fantasy General PC Player 5/96     04.11.2017
Strike Base PC Player 5/96     04.11.2017
Silent Hunter PC Player 5/96     04.11.2017
Fast Attack PC Player 5/96     04.11.2017
Spycraft: The Great Game PC Player 5/96     04.11.2017
Arcade America PC Player 5/96     04.11.2017
Lode Runner On-Line: Mad Monks' Revenge PC Player 5/96     04.11.2017
Johnny Bazookatone PC Player 5/96     04.11.2017
Batman Forever PC Player 5/96     04.11.2017
Super Stardust PC Player 5/96     04.11.2017
Bad Mojo PC Player 5/96     04.11.2017
Kingdom O' Magic PC Player 5/96     04.11.2017
Ripper PC Player 5/96     04.11.2017
Cyberia 2: Resurrection PC Player 5/96     04.11.2017
Space Bucks PC Player 5/96     04.11.2017
Amiga Joker 1/2017     03.11.2017
c't 4/84     03.11.2017
c't 5/84     03.11.2017
c't 1/86     03.11.2017
c't 2/86     03.11.2017
c't 3/86     03.11.2017
c't 5/86     03.11.2017
Elektor Computing 7/82     03.11.2017
Elrad 11/82     03.11.2017
Elrad 2/83     03.11.2017
Elrad 4/83     03.11.2017
Elrad 5/83     03.11.2017
DOS-EXTRA 4/93     03.11.2017
DOS-EXTRA 1/94     03.11.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
