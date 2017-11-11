|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37789
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 11.11.2017 - 08:40 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Treasure Trap - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Interplay - Update the Developer logo comments
Interplay - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Jayesh J. Patel (Jay J. Patel) - Update the Artist photo comments
Michael Quarles (Mike Quarles) - Update the Artist photo comments
Bruce Schlickbernd - Update the Artist photo comments
Todd J. Camasta - Update the Artist photo comments
Hard 'n' Heavy - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Hard 'n' Heavy - Upload 1 Game map picture - OCS - 1989
Victory - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Indoor Sports: Volume 1 / SportTime Superstar Indoor Sports - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Indoor Sports: Volume 1 / SportTime Superstar Indoor Sports - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Battle Chess - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Todd J. Camasta - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Jayesh J. Patel (Jay J. Patel) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Bruce Schlickbernd - Update the artist page
Bruce Schlickbernd - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Michael Quarles (Mike Quarles) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Michael Quarles (Mike Quarles) - Update the artist page
Max Knight - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2017
Max Knight - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2017
Max Knight - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2017
Max Knight - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2017
More! Lemmings - Update the Disk scan comments - AGA, CD32, CDTV, ECS, OCS - 2016
More! Lemmings - Update the Box scan comments - AGA, CD32, CDTV, ECS, OCS - 2016
Castle Master & Castle Master II: The Crypt - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Castle Master II: The Crypt - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ninja Remix - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
IK+ - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
International Karate - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2013
International Karate - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2013
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum