AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37765
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 07.11.2017 - 09:39 Post subject: Neues Amiga Spiel Cybermove angekündigt
Virtual Dimension arbeitet an einem neuen Puzzle-Spiel für OCS-Amigas namens "Cybermove".
Im Spiel übernimmt man die Rolle des Roboters Rob, der direkt an seinem ersten Tag in einer trans-dimensionale Lieferfirma in einer Fantasy-Welt landet und dort Kisten zustellen muss. Dabei gilt es, im Stil von Sokoban vielfältige Hindernisse zu überwinden. Cybermove erzählt zwischen den Levels mit Hilfe von Dialogen eine Geschichte und ist auf mehrere Episoden ausgelegt.
Die erste Episode soll zur Gamescom 2018 erscheinen.
http://www.virtual-dimension.de
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
