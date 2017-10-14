|
View previous topic :: View next topic
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37760
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 06.11.2017 - 09:29 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
Guru Medidation: NewTek DigiView Demo / Review - Commodore Amiga Digitizer
Bill and Anthony demo one of the all-time classic pieces of Commodore Amiga hardware - NewTek's DigiView
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFqZvzcarrs
MIGs Yesterchips - Folge #070 HainCon #1
Das Rhein-Main Gebiet ist mit, fünf Home-Cons pro Jahr, eigentlich sehr üppig ausgestattet, was Retrocomputing-Events anbelangt. Aber: Es geht immer noch ein bisschen mehr! Am 14.10.2017 fand die erste HainCon statt, eine Spin-Off Veranstaltung der Homecon. Statt in Hanau trafen wir uns diesmal im kleinen Odenwalddorf Haingrund. Alleine schon deswegen wurde es "mal was ganz anderes"!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpLAqqYmob0
Zymosis - International Super-Best - Amiga 64k Intro
Stylish little 64k OCS intro/invitro by Zymosis, this is International Super-Best.
Released at RetroKomp / LOAD ERROR party in October 2017...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8cihRpOBPc
Y-Crew - Coffee - Amiga Dentro
Little dentro by the Y-Crew, this is Coffee. Released at RetroKomp / LOAD ERROR 2017...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmym7Qx5OIU
Alien Apparat 80% - Amiga Demo
Really great Amiga demo which was released at RetroKomp / LOAD ERROR 2017. 100% version to come! ...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aE91uWcNpeU
Altair - Zener Drive - Amiga Demo
Great release and winning Amiga OCS demo by Altair for RetroKomp / LOAD ERROR 2017, this is Zener Drive...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIV4AhfugIs
Nah-Kolor - The Prophecy Returns 2.0 - Amiga 64k Intro - AGA
The Prophecy Returns once again with a final 2.0 edition.
Released at TRSAC 2017 (Ranked 2nd) & out of compo release at Retrokomp/Loaderror 2017...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqPdyZ8InnE
Nostalgia Time Amiga - R Type II
This week's Nostalgia Time is a subscriber request. Requested by Edd Barrett. I play R-type 2 by Irem Corp on the commodore Amiga A1200 using WHDload.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5jSMlw81kE
Stefans Amiga Welt: Retro Computer Sammlung/Collection
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwUhJDnkAGg
CVG LIVE! #88 - Szene News - Cut 1 - Veranstaltungen und News
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aX4ZfmHQ-kE
CVG LIVE! #88 - Szene News - Cut 2 - Retro Veranstaltungskalender mit Sabrina
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8YtLX3L_GU
Nostalgia Time Halloween Special with four C64 & Amiga games
Today is a Halloween Special Nostalgia Time with three Amiga games a c64 game. All have a spooky setting and mood to them. I play 'Ghosts N Goblins' on both the C64 and Amiga, Pinball Dreams (Nightmare Table) Crazy Sue goes on and Ghouls N Ghosts.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPpNc0tRlp8
Share And Enjoy - Impossible Playfields - Amiga Demo
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZomRS2_IZJQ
Nostalgia Time Amiga - Rod Land
As promised this week due to the Halloween special, here is the extra Nostalgia Time. I play Rodland on the Amiga 1200 using WHDLoad. Rod Land has been requested by Colin Davies and is a classic which I always loved playing back in the day.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9hP2mpjDpg
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
