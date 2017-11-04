|
Posted: 04.11.2017 - 16:22 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Castle Master & Castle Master II: The Crypt - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Castle Master II: The Crypt - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ninja Remix - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
IK+ - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
International Karate - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2013
International Karate - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2013
Insanity Fight - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1987
Insanity Fight - Upload 18 Game map pictures - OCS - 1987
Battle Chess - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Battle Chess - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Battle Chess - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Battle Chess - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Defender Of The Crown - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1986
Black Shadow - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1987
Black Shadow - Upload 3 Game map pictures - OCS - 1987
Lollypop - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
