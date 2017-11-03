|
|Posted: 03.11.2017 - 14:14 Post subject: Amiga Future Ausgabe 129 verspätet sich etwas
Da die Druckerei ohne uns zu informieren die Lieferzeiten geändert hat, verspätet sich leider die Ausgabe 129 der Amiga Future.
Das Heft wird nun vorausichtlich am 11. November verschickt.
http://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.apc-tcp.de
