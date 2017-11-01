|
|Posted: 01.11.2017 - 19:05 Post subject: Neue Artikel auf Obligement
|
|
|
Folgende Artikel wurden auf der Webpage des französischen Amiga Magazines Obligement ( http://obligement.free.fr ) die letzten zwei Monate online gestellt:
- September/October 2017 news.
- Old articles from Tilt 104 to 108 : Report: Supergames Show 1992, Review of Campaign, Review of Flashback, Review of Road Rash, News:: Ocean, ça déménage, Interview with Eric Chahi, Comparative: Amiga 4000 vs Falcon 030, Review of The Manager, News: What's new on CDTV?, Report: Siggraph 92, Review of BAT 2, Report: Foire de Paris 1992, Interview with Jordan Mechner, Review of Jaguar XJ220, etc.
- Interview with Zaher Sai (Amiga user from Syria).
- Interview with Artur Jarosik (developper of NetSurf).
- Review: Beneath A Steal Sky.
- Review: C64 Forever 7.
- Review: Slarti.
- File: Classic Reflections - Whatever happened to Micro-Systems Software?
- File: Behind the scenes, developpment of Traps 'n 'Treasures.
- Tutorial: Installation of Linux Ubuntu on AmigaOne X5000.
- Point of view: Behin the scenes, developpment of the Amiga 3000+.
- Point of view : First steps of a MorphOS user on AmigaOS 4.1 Final Edition.
- Special quizz about the Kickstarts.
Artikel in englisch:
- Review of Beneath A Steel Sky.
