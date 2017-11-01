|
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
WHDLoad ist ein Shareware-Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Toki - [improved] - (Ocean) reverted to previous install release - Info
Gem'X - [updated] - (Demonware/Kaiko) patch redone, RawDIC imager, bugs in TFMX replayer fixed, high-score load/save, source code included - Info
Great Courts 2 / Pro Tennis Tour 2 - [fixed] - (Blue Byte) load/Save tournament was broken - Info
Gem'X - [fixed] - (Demonware/Kaiko) disk access removed, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, copperlist termination fixed - Info
Amnios - [improved] - (Psygnosis) 68000 quitkey support - Info
Mr.Nutz - [fixed] - (Ocean) problem with wrong disk request after intro screens fixed - Info
Aunt Arctic Adventure - [new] - (Midware) patch redone, SPS 1757 version supported, trainers added - Info
Toki - [improved] - (Ocean) adapted to WHDLoad v17 - dynamic CUSTOM settings - Info
Mr.Nutz - [improved] - (Ocean) proper 68000 quitkey support, illegal copperlist entries fixed, source code included - Info
Celtic Legends - [improved] - (UBI-Soft) RawDIC imager, more blitter waits added, blitter wait patches disabled on 68000, load/save game routines rewritten, 68000 quitkey support, new install script - Info
Airball - [improved] - (Microdeal) blitter waits added, out of bounds blit fixed, 68000 quitkey support, default quitkey changed to Del, interrupts fixed, source code included - Info
Lotus 3 - [improved] - (Magnetic Fields/Gremlin) 68000 quitkey support, manual protection completely disabled, wrong DDFSTRT fixed, manual included, new install script - Info
Thunderstrike - [improved] - (Millennium) copperlist problem fixed, manual protection completely disabled, 68000 quitkey support, new install script, blitter wait patches disabled on 68000, source code included - Info
Beyond Dark Castle - [improved] - (Activision) crash after intro on fast machines fixed, missing icons added - Info
Harley Davidson - [improved] - (Mindscape) stack problem fixed, byte write to volume register fixed, illegal copperlist entries fixed, drive access disabled, access faults fixed, manual protection completely skipped - Info
Utopia - [improved] - (Gremlin) 68000 quitkey support, disk access removed, manual protection completely skipped, source code included - Info
Lothar Matthäus - [improved] - (Ocean/Audiogenic) Bplcon0 color bit fix, 68000 quitkey support, disk 2 request disabled, source code included - Info
Whizz - [improved] - (Flair Software) support for another AGA version added, source code included (AGA version) - Info
Dragon Wars - [improved] - (Interplay) Slave uses kickstart 1.3 for 68000 compatible - Info
