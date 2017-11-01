|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37727
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 01.11.2017 - 09:02 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Black Shadow - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1987
Black Shadow - Upload 3 Game map pictures - OCS - 1987
Lollypop - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Abandoned Places: A Time For Heroes - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Abandoned Places: A Time For Heroes - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Abandoned Places: A Time For Heroes - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ferenc Staengler (Francis Staengler) - Update the artist page
Ferenc Staengler (Francis Staengler) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Abandoned Places: A Time For Heroes - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Abandoned Places: A Time For Heroes - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
István Fábián (Steve Fabian, IFW) - Update the artist page
Abandoned Places: A Time For Heroes - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Abandoned Places: A Time For Heroes - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
System 4 (S4) - Update the publisher page
Jonathan Eggelton - Update the artist page
Ian West - Update the artist page
Unusual Case Of Dr. Strange, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Gamers' Delight 2 - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1995
Pairs - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Pairs - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Pairs - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Pairs - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Eye Of Horus, The - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Eye Of Horus, The - Upload 4 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Desperation - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1997
Desperation - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Desperation - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Desperation - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Reunion - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Reunion - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1994
Wild Wheels - Upload 100 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Wild Wheels - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Reunion - Update the Disk scan comments - AGA - 1994
Reunion - Upload 9 Disk scan pictures - AGA - 1994
Reunion - Update the Box scan comments - AGA - 1994
Reunion - Upload 1 Box scan picture - AGA - 1994
B.A.T. (Bureau of Astral Troubleshooters) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
B.A.T. II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Crazy Priest - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2017
Simone Bernacchia (JMD / Jovanotti Must Die, Danko/Quazar, Saimon69) - Update the artist page
Piotr Sznapka (Petr Sznap, Sordan) - Update the artist page
Crazy Priest - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2017
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum