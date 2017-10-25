|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37699
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 25.10.2017 - 16:32 Post subject: AKReal 9 veröffentlicht
Retrofan schreibt:
Wir freuen uns, die lang erwartete Veröffentlichung der brandneuen AKReal Version 9 bekannt geben zu dürfen.
Die enthaltene Software wurde aktualisiert und neue Funktionen hinzugefügt (siehe Changelog).
Unter der Haube wurden noch einige kleine Verbesserungen vorgenommen.
Viel Spaß damit!
http://real.amiga.sk
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
