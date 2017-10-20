|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2472
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 23.10.2017 - 17:15 Post subject: Netsurf V3.7 erschienen
20.10.2017 Netsurf V3.7 erschienen
Eine neue Version vom Browser Netsurf ist veröffentlicht worden.
Die Version 3.7 ist auch im Aminet für OS3 und OS4 verfügbar.
Die OS3 Version ist noch Beta.
Gruß Helmut
Amiga 500, Amiga 2000, AmigaOne
