Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
23.10.2017 - 09:13    Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

Nostalgia Time Amiga - Minskies Furballs AGA

This week it's 'Minskies - The Abduction' on Nostalgia time, a game from my late high school days, I remember buying and getting addicted to this game, it's a puzzle game similar to columns but with quite a twist to it.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoqkOVHeBEk


Chillout Talk: Updates, shoutouts (Amiten TV, Amiga Ireland) follow ups..happenings.. )

Sharing a few thoughts and happenings in a chillout talk session this weekend. I talk about a few things such as interviews, updates, follow ups and of course shoutouts.Also I show a couple of clips form my live stream on Amiten TV in which I also play a little guitar and sing to Ludovico Einaudi's Nivole Bianche. There is also a clip from my Amiga Ireland Podcast and just sharing thoughts and feelings in general. Just a little chillout time with you all )

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBYJVnk6Yws
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
