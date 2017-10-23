AndreasM

Posted: 23.10.2017 - 09:13 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Nostalgia Time Amiga - Minskies Furballs AGA



This week it's 'Minskies - The Abduction' on Nostalgia time, a game from my late high school days, I remember buying and getting addicted to this game, it's a puzzle game similar to columns but with quite a twist to it.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoqkOVHeBEk





Chillout Talk: Updates, shoutouts (Amiten TV, Amiga Ireland) follow ups..happenings.. )



Sharing a few thoughts and happenings in a chillout talk session this weekend. I talk about a few things such as interviews, updates, follow ups and of course shoutouts.Also I show a couple of clips form my live stream on Amiten TV in which I also play a little guitar and sing to Ludovico Einaudi's Nivole Bianche. There is also a clip from my Amiga Ireland Podcast and just sharing thoughts and feelings in general. Just a little chillout time with you all )



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBYJVnk6Yws

