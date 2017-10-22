|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37689
Location: Übersee
Red Board Mauspad erschienen
Seit heute ist das Red Board Mauspad im Onlineshop von APC&TCP erhältlich.
Natürlich werden wir das Red Board Mauspad sowie das Amiga Joker Poster und Amiga Family Big Poster auf der Amiga 32 dabei haben.
http://www.onlineshop.org
http://www.apc-tcp.de
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
