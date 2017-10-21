|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37684
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 21.10.2017 - 11:37 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Mahir Hisham Alsalman - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Mahir Hisham Alsalman - Update the artist page
Rabah Shihab - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Rabah Shihab - Upload 4 Artist photo pictures
Mesopotamia - Update the developer page
Rabah Shihab - Update the artist page
Murtadha T. Salman - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Murtadha T. Salman - Update the artist page
BoulderDäsh / BoulderDaesh - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1987
Guido Mersmann (geit) - Create one new publisher page
Joona I. Palaste - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Joona I. Palaste - Update the artist page
Lactose Intolerance - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lactose Intolerance - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lactose Intolerance - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
DO! Run Run / Mr DO! Run Run - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
AppleJack - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
AppleJack - Update the Research screenshot comments - AGA - 1994
Seumas McNally - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Seumas McNally - Update the artist page
Legend (Actual Screenshots) / Black Orchid, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Atrophy / Atrocity - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32
Atrophy / Atrocity - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32
Atrophy / Atrocity - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32
Logical Stones - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Calephar - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS
Calephar - Upload 6 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS
Legend (Actual Screenshots) / Black Orchid, The - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Legend (Actual Screenshots) / Black Orchid, The - Upload 2 Conversion screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Legend (Actual Screenshots) / Black Orchid, The - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Legend (Actual Screenshots) / Black Orchid, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Mundane Software - Update the developer page
Gary Barrett - Create one new artist page
David Packer - Create one new artist page
Frentic - Update the developer page
Mundane Software - Create one new developer page
Soko Ban - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Bomber Jack - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Soko Ban - Upload 71 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Soko Ban - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
Soko Ban - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Soko Ban - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Plat-Man - Update the game page - AGA, ECS - 1995
Diane Hardie - Create one new artist page
Atrophy / Atrocity - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT + 1 Hour
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum