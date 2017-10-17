AndreasM

Posted: 17.10.2017 - 08:41 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



The Guru Meditation : Why Commodore Failed - A Conversation with Commodore UK's David John Pleasance & Trevor Dickinson



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhTNR6XZJd0





Nah-Kolor - Unauthorised Lands - Amiga Demo - AGA (50 FPS)



Quality release by Nah-Kolor from the Abduction party in 1998, this is Unauthorised Lands...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubioqF1vhmc





Nostalgia Time Amiga - Project X



Its Nostalgia Time again and today I am playing 'Project X' AGA by 'Team 17' This has been requested by Chris Trickett. I play this on the Amiga 1200 using WHDload.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9c1jA3BNfAU





CVG LIVE! #87 - Szene News - Cut 1 - Veranstaltungen und News



Apprentice und Sabrina beginnen die 87. Szene News mit den Veranstaltungen für den kommenden Monat Oktober sowie News rund um Classic-Videogames.de



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipYX0A0Jaoo





CVG LIVE! #87 - Szene News - Cut 2 - Was gibts neues in der Retro Szene



Neues und altes aus der Welt der Videospiele der 80er und 90er Jahre!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxQ9GdUTHS8





CVG LIVE! #87 - Szene News - Cut 3 - Amiga Future Interview mit Andreas Magerl



Für diese 87. Sendung luden wir den Herausgeber des Magazins Amiga Future in unsere Sendung ein! Hier kam ein interessantes Gespräch zustande wie es überhaupt dazu gekommen ist das es diese Zeitschrift heute gibt. Da gehts dann um BBS Systeme und Disketten Magazine, aber seht selbst.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZSEPQ0hmQc





CVG LIVE! #87 - Szene News - Cut 4 - GALENCIA neues C64 Spiel angespielt



Nach den Szene News hatten wir noch ein wenig Zeit und wollten euch mal kurz zeigen was es neues für den C64 gibt! So spielen wir live ein Remake eines bekannten Spielhallenklassikers an, welches fanstastisch auf den C64 umgesetzt wurde!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmSqbLbKla8





Amiga goodies & a talk



A chillout video today of me showing what I bought from the Amigakit package that finally arrived, better late than never. And a few words about the situation itself and Amiga Future Magazine issue 127 which I feature in, and thanks and shoutouts to a few people!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gxtfeCxP5EE





MsMadLemon: At Play Expo Manchester 2017



A wonderful Journey to the Manchester Play Expo today, a day which started out interesting and just got better and better. I show what I got upto at the Expo, who I met and hung out with, it was fantastic, I couldnt have asked for better people to be around there!

Much love and thanks to Ravi Abbott, Dan Wood, Kim Justice!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCVqDUbqkJI

