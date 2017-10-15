|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37641
Location: Übersee
Posted: 15.10.2017 - 08:57 Post subject: Amigos Amiga Podcast: Neue Videos online
Amigos Amiga Podcast hat folgende Videos online gestellt:
Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast Episode 115 - R-Type & R-Type 2
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J99FqCFre2g
Amigos Plays R-Type (Authentic Amiga 1200 Hardware)
Aaron and Boat are BACK with another Amigos Plays! This time I take a look at the highly regarded space shooter R-Type! No cunning wordplay here...we're not good at it..but it looks great!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZhGZ0zHQ8nk
http://amigospodcast.com
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
