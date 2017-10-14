|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37637
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 14.10.2017 - 10:57 Post subject: CC-Forum wieder online
Classic Computing informiert:
Das Forum des Vereins (forum.classic-computing.de) ist nach Serverumzugs wieder erreichbar.
Gerne hätten wir in aller Ruhe einen Wechsel unseres Providers durchgeführt und einen neuen, größeren Webspace in Betrieb genommen. Doch leider hat uns die Technik einen Strich durch die Rechnung gemacht- aufgrund aktuter Platzprobleme und einiger anderer technischer Schwierigkeiten war das Forum etwa 2 Tage offline.
http://www.classic-computing.de
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
