Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37637
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 14.10.2017 - 10:56    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Facebook Google Twitter Reply with quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Tilt! PC Player 2/96     12.10.2017
Cybermage: Darklight Awakening PC Player 2/96     12.10.2017
Druidenzirkel, Der: Im Netz der Träume PC Player 2/96     12.10.2017
Mission Critical PC Player 2/96     12.10.2017
Shannara PC Player 2/96     12.10.2017
MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head: In Virtual Stupidity PC Player 2/96     12.10.2017
In the 1st Degree PC Player 2/96     12.10.2017
Aliens: A Comic Book Adventure PC Player 2/96     12.10.2017
11th Hour, The PC Player 2/96     12.10.2017
Police Quest: SWAT PC Player 2/96     12.10.2017
Pole-Position: Formel 1 Teamchef PC Player 2/96     12.10.2017
Grand Prix Manager PC Player 2/96     12.10.2017
Player Manager 2 PC Player 2/96     12.10.2017
Thexder 95 PC Player 2/96     12.10.2017
World of Aden - Entomorph: Plague of the Darkfall PC Player 1/96     09.10.2017
Space Marines: Der stählerne Kaiser PC Player 1/96     09.10.2017
Breach 3 PC Player 1/96     09.10.2017
Warlords II Deluxe PC Player 1/96     09.10.2017
Universal Warrior PC Player 1/96     09.10.2017
Dagger's Rage PC Player 1/96     09.10.2017
Pinball World PC Player 1/96     09.10.2017
Pro Pinball: The Web PC Player 1/96     09.10.2017
Dschungelbuch, Das (1995) PC Player 1/96     09.10.2017
Rayman PC Player 1/96     09.10.2017
Williams Digital Arcade PC Player 1/96     09.10.2017
Star Wars - Tie Fighter - CD-Rom Edition PC Player 1/96     09.10.2017
Panic in the Park PC Player 1/96     09.10.2017
Ultima VI: The False Prophet PC Player 1/96     09.10.2017
Gunbird 2 Video Games 6/2000     07.10.2017
Imperium (SNES) Mega Fun 5/93     07.10.2017
Raystorm Video Games 8/97     07.10.2017
Sonic the Hedgehog: Pocket Adventures Video Games 3/2000     07.10.2017
King of Fighters '94, The Video Games 11/94     07.10.2017
Troy Aikman NFL Football Video Games 6/95     07.10.2017
Rayman Video Games 3/2000     07.10.2017
Tasmanian Devil: Munching Madness Video Games 3/2000     07.10.2017
Star Wars - Yoda Stories Video Games 3/2000     07.10.2017
Brandish Video Games 6/95     07.10.2017
Super Turrican 2 Video Games 6/95     07.10.2017
Justice League Task Force Video Games 6/95     07.10.2017
NBA Action '95 Starring David Robinson Video Games 6/95     07.10.2017
Punisher, The (Capcom) Video Games 6/95     07.10.2017
Lands of Lore: Götterdämmerung PC Player 10/97     06.10.2017
F1 Manager Professional PC Player 10/97     06.10.2017
Powerboat Racing: Pure Power PC Player 10/97     06.10.2017
Imperialismus: Die hohe Kunst der Weltherrschaft PC Player 10/97     06.10.2017
Anstoss 2 - Der Fußballmanager PC Player 10/97     06.10.2017
Links LS 1998 Edition PC Player 10/97     06.10.2017
Jurassic War PC Player 10/97     06.10.2017
Panic Soldier PC Player 10/97     06.10.2017
Cover: Video Poker     06.10.2017
Cover: Starburst     06.10.2017
Cover: Space Pilot     06.10.2017
Cover: Moon Buggy     06.10.2017
Cover: Golf     06.10.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
