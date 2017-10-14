|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37637
Location: Übersee
Posted: 14.10.2017 - 10:56 Post subject: WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
WHDLoad ist ein Shareware-Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Gnome - [new] - (Linel) done by StingRay - Info
New York Warriors - [improved] - (Arcadia Systems) fix for low memory guru, adapted for latest kickemu - Info
Workbench 3.1 - [improved] - (CBM) adapted for latest kickemu - Info
Workbench 1.3 - [improved] - (Amiga Inc.) adapted for latest kickemu - Info
Wild West World - [improved] - (Software 2000) adapted for latest kickemu - Info
Elvira 2 - The Jaws of Cerberus - [improved] - (Horrorsoft/Accolade) adapted for latest kickemu - Info
Battle Isle - [improved] - (Blue Byte) adapted for latest kickemu - Info
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Quelle: WHDLoad
URL der Quelle: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
