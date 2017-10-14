|
Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Logical Stones - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - AGA - 1996
Logical Stones - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Logical Stones - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Logical Stones - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1996
Steve Holex - Create one new artist page
Krasznai Szabolcs (Szabolcs Krasznai; Fred) - Create one new artist page
Pallagi János (János Pallagi; Enigma) - Create one new artist page
Székely Viktor (Viktor Székely; Jimy) - Create one new artist page
Neszt Tibor (Tibor Neszt; Eddy, Maugli) - Update the artist page
Neszt Tibor (Tibor Neszt; Eddy, Maugli) - Create one new artist page
Logical Stones - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Logical Stones - Create one new game page - AGA - 1996
Face5 - Create one new publisher page
Face5 - Create one new developer page
Gremlin - Update the publisher page
Gremlin - Update the developer page
Shaun Hollingworth - Update the artist page
Pete Harrap (Monty) - Update the artist page
Adam Nowakowski (Asman/Wanted Team^PrM) - Update the artist page
Stack Up - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stack Up - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stack Up - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stack Up - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stack Up - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jimmy Parr - Create one new artist page
Stack Up - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stack Up - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stack Up - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stack Up - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
H.A.T.E.: Hostile All Terrain Encounter - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
H.A.T.E.: Hostile All Terrain Encounter - Upload 5 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Atrophy / Atrocity - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32
Pot Panic - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Pot Panic - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Emerald - Update the developer page
Emerald Software - Update the developer page
Cyberzerk - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cyberzerk - Upload 3 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Emerald - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Oskar Köhler (Oscar Koehler, Twystor/Stylon) - Update the artist page
Jumpman - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Jumpman - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
CheatMania - Update the game page - AGA - 1999
Ralf Schmidt - Update the artist page
Ralf Schmidt - Update the developer page
Cube-X - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Design Software Development - Create one new developer page
Soft Enterprises - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Go Kävin Go - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Go Kävin Go - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Go Kävin Go - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fun Radio La Compil Micro 3: Pleins Feux Sur LucasArts - 1992 - Update the Disk scan comments
Fun Radio La Compil Micro 3: Pleins Feux Sur LucasArts - 1992 - Update the Misc screenshot comments
Double Hit (It Came From The Desert / Antheads) - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Fun Radio La Compil Micro 3: Pleins Feux Sur LucasArts - 1992 - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures
Fun Radio La Compil Micro 3: Pleins Feux Sur LucasArts - 1992 - Upload 10 Disk scan pictures
Fun Radio La Compil Micro 3: Pleins Feux Sur LucasArts - 1992 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures
Quadrix - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Quadrix - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Quadrix - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1991
Quadrix - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Snake - Update the artist page
