|Posted: 12.10.2017 - 10:19 Post subject: AminetReadme 1.11 veröffentlicht
AminetReadme wurde in der Version 1.11 für Classic Amigas veröffentlicht.
Änderungen:
- Unterstützung für dev/hwood und util/dopus Typen.
Einige Funktionen:
- Unterstützt das neue new Aminet .readme Format (und die Architecturefelder)
- Teilweise OS4Depot .readme Unterstützung im .readme Lader
- ReAction GUI Locale Unterstützung
- Programmfenster können über den "Snapshot Knopf" in der Titelleiste als Bild gespeichert werden.
http://aminet.net/package/util/misc/aminetreadme-os3
