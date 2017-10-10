|
|
|
|
|
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37610
Location: Übersee
|
Posted: 10.10.2017 - 09:26 Post subject: Bericht und Bilder von der Classic Computing 2017
|
|
|
Unter dem Link findet ihr einen Bericht und Bilder von der Classic Computing 2017 die letztes Wochenende in Berlin stattgefunden hat.
http://www.classic-computing.de/cc2017/
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
