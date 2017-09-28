Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37605
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 09.10.2017 - 09:16    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

Classic-Videogames LIVE! User-Treffen #10 - 28.09.2017

Unser 10. User-Treffen von Classic-Videogames.de ist vorbei! Schön war's ! Danke an unsere neuen Gäste das ihr da wart und Danke an unsere alten das ihr immer wieder kommt! Termine für nächstes Jahr werden wir in den kommenden Wochen verkünden!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1sSz3JVaJy8


Nostalgia Time Amiga - Llamatron 2112

Today on 'Nostalgia Time' I play another game from my childhood, 'Llamatron 2112' by Llamasoft / Jeff Minter. I play this on the commodore Amiga 500 as I always did back in the day too, re-living sweet memories.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOrA5Ekf_gA


Amiga & Commodore 64 Tom+ Tom2 and Jerry+ USB mouse adapter reviews

In this video i'm going to review the USB mouse and joystick adapters Tom+ Tom2 and Jerry+ for the Amiga and Commodore 64 by Electronica4u. I will be testing a few different peripherals on them, including modern USB wireless Logitech mice and a trackball, even a Wacom graphics tablet and see how they all run on Amiga workbench and a couple of Amiga programs. Not to mention testing the trackball on Marble Madness.
I myself bought these on ebay. i'm not sure where else they are available, if I find out more sources I will list them here.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CU1cg9D2B-0
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
