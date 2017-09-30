Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37600
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 07.10.2017 - 15:35    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Lands of Lore: Götterdämmerung PC Player 10/97     06.10.2017
F1 Manager Professional PC Player 10/97     06.10.2017
Powerboat Racing: Pure Power PC Player 10/97     06.10.2017
Imperialismus: Die hohe Kunst der Weltherrschaft PC Player 10/97     06.10.2017
Anstoss 2 - Der Fußballmanager PC Player 10/97     06.10.2017
Links LS 1998 Edition PC Player 10/97     06.10.2017
Jurassic War PC Player 10/97     06.10.2017
Panic Soldier PC Player 10/97     06.10.2017
Cover: Video Poker     06.10.2017
Cover: Starburst     06.10.2017
Cover: Space Pilot     06.10.2017
Cover: Moon Buggy     06.10.2017
Cover: Golf     06.10.2017
Sudden Strike PC Player 11/2000     03.10.2017
Star Wars - Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire Video Games 2/97     03.10.2017
Artikel: Silicon Graphics Power Play 10/93     03.10.2017
Artikel: Amiga - Ein Traumcomputer wird Wirklichkeit Power Play 12/92     03.10.2017
Artikel: PC Power Power Play 3/93     03.10.2017
Artikel: Wireframed Power Play 6/94     03.10.2017
Artikel: Einsteiger-PCs - Was taugen Preiswerte PCs? Power Play 8/94     03.10.2017
Line of Fire! Power Play 3/91     02.10.2017
MIG-29 Fulcrum Power Play 3/91     02.10.2017
Murders in Space Power Play 3/91     02.10.2017
Obitus Power Play 3/91     02.10.2017
Pang Power Play 3/91     02.10.2017
Spellcasting 101: Sorcerers get all the Girls Power Play 3/91     02.10.2017
Summer Camp Power Play 3/91     02.10.2017
J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings Vol. I Power Play 3/91     02.10.2017
Unendliche Geschichte II, Die: Das Arcade Adventure Power Play 3/91     02.10.2017
Zany Golf Power Play 3/91     02.10.2017
Atomic Robo-Kid Power Play 3/91     02.10.2017
Cutie Suzuki no Ringside Angel Power Play 3/91     02.10.2017
White Death Power Play 3/91     02.10.2017
Retro Gamer Nr. 172     30.09.2017
MCV Monatsspiegel 6/2003     30.09.2017
MCV Monatsspiegel 7/2003     30.09.2017
MCV Monatsspiegel 8/2003     30.09.2017
MCV Monatsspiegel 9/2003     30.09.2017
MCV Monatsspiegel 10/2003     30.09.2017
MCV Monatsspiegel 11/2003     30.09.2017
MCV Monatsspiegel 12/2003     30.09.2017
MCV Monatsspiegel 1/2004     30.09.2017
MCV Monatsspiegel 2/2004     30.09.2017
MCV Monatsspiegel 3/2004     30.09.2017
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
View user's profile
