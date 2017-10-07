|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37600
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 07.10.2017 - 15:35 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Alien Hunter - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Arcade Classics Plus - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1996
Andy Savage - Create one new artist page
Arcade Classics Plus - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1996
Arcade Classics Plus - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1996
Arcade Classics Plus - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1996
Alien Hunter - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Alien Hunter - Upload 5 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Arcade Classics Plus - Create one new game page - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1996
Łowca Głów - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Łowca Głów - Upload 96 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Łowca Głów - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Łowca Głów - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Pinkie - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Data Designs - Update the developer page
Pinkie - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Łowca Głów - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1996
Monty The Wolf - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Monty The Wolf - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Det Nye COMputer [Forlaget Audio A/S] - Update the publisher page
Thalion: The First Year - 1991 - Update the game page
Bob Hindle - Update the artist page
Sir Losealot - Update the game page - AGA - 1998
LucasArts Collection - 1993 - Update the game page
Delphine Collection / Classic Collection: Adventure (Kixx) - 1995 - Update the game page
Arcade Action (Acid) - Update the game page
Arcade Action (Acid) - Update the Misc screenshot comments
Action Pack (Ocean) - Update the Misc screenshot comments
Action Pack (Action Sixteen) - 1991 - Update the game page
Gamers' Delight 2 - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1995
Walls - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Vierzehn - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Taxi - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Strategie - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Stones - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Speed Worm - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Spacer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Space Dunk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Space Bomber 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Soko - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Snake - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Skat Deluxe v2.0 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Serie - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Senso - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Roundabout - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Rolling Stones - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
RollerBall - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Reverse - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Rescue 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Rescue - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Power Walls - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Powerstones - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Power Roller - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Power Pac - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Pipe Master II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Piece 'N' Space - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Patience III - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Patience II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Patience I - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Paint It - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Multi Zocker - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Moving - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Mover - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Teil 2:
Missile - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Meteors - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Mau-Mau - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Marble - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Magic Roller - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Logik - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Labyrinth (Schatztruhe) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Jumpman - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Hirnriss - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Happy Monster - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Go Kävin Go - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gardener - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Galaga 94 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Flotte - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fireball - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Filou - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Falling Down (Schatztruhe) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Bomber 2000 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Balls - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ami Mind - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gamers' Delight 2 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1995
Gamers' Delight 2 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1995
Gamers' Delight 2 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1995
Gamers' Delight 2 - Create one new game page - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1995
Sir Losealot - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1998
Sir Losealot - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1998
Bubble Heroes - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 2000
Bubble Heroes - Update the Disk scan comments - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 2000
Bubble Heroes - Update the Box scan comments - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 2000
Bubble Heroes - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 2000
Bubble Heroes - Update the Research screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 2000
Arcticfox - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Powerboat USA - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
All Dogs Go To Heaven: Electric Crayon Deluxe - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
All Dogs Go To Heaven: Electric Crayon Deluxe - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
CheatMania - Update the game page - AGA - 1999
Double Hit (It Came From The Desert / Antheads) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Double Hit (It Came From The Desert / Antheads) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Double Hit (It Came From The Desert / Antheads) - Upload 5 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Double Hit (It Came From The Desert / Antheads) - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Antheads: It Came From The Desert II Data Disk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
It Came From The Desert - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Dinosaurs Are Forever: Electric Crayon Deluxe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Double Hit (It Came From The Desert / Antheads) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
All Dogs Go To Heaven: Electric Crayon Deluxe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Dinosaurs Are Forever: Electric Crayon Deluxe - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Dinosaurs Are Forever: Electric Crayon Deluxe - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Dinosaurs Are Forever: Electric Crayon Deluxe - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Dinosaurs Are Forever: Electric Crayon Deluxe - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Powerboat USA - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Powerboat USA - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Powerboat USA - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Powerboat USA - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Heat Wave - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Heat Wave - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
All Dogs Go To Heaven: Electric Crayon Deluxe - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Labyrinth (Magic Soft) - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Labyrinth (Magic Soft) - Upload 0 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
All Dogs Go To Heaven: Electric Crayon Deluxe - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
All Dogs Go To Heaven: Electric Crayon Deluxe - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
CheatMania - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1999
CheatMania - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1999
CheatMania - Create one new game page - AGA - 1999
Franz Janisch (Zebulon/Stylon) - Update the artist page
XTD/Stylon - Update the artist page
Oskar Köhler (Koehler, Twystor/Stylon) - Update the artist page
Made/Stylon - Create one new artist page
Odie/Stylon - Update the artist page
Odie/Stylon - Create one new artist page
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
