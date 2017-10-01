|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
RetroPlay: Neue Videos online
Virtual Dimension schreibt:
InfoTime 10/2017: Gamescom-Nachwehen und eine Herbstpause
Die Gamescom ist geschafft und hat uns geschafft! Wir blicken zurück, reden über den Entwicklungsstand unserer Spiele, schauen voraus auf die Amiga 32 und die JHV des ABBUC und läuten eine Herbstpause ein...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eu3KwTXQXzw
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
