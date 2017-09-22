Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37565
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 30.09.2017 - 09:35    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Star Wars - Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire PC Player 1/96     28.09.2017
EF2000 TFX PC Player 1/96     28.09.2017
FIFA Soccer 96 PC Player 1/96     28.09.2017
Ran Soccer PC Player 1/96     28.09.2017
IndyCar Racing II PC Player 1/96     28.09.2017
Touche: Die Abenteuer des fünften Musketiers PC Player 1/96     28.09.2017
Quarantine II: Road Warrior PC Player 1/96     28.09.2017
wipEout PC Player 1/96     28.09.2017
Destruction Derby PC Player 1/96     28.09.2017
Bleifuss PC Player 1/96     28.09.2017
Torin's Passage PC Player 1/96     28.09.2017
Knight's Chase: Das zeitlose Abenteuer PC Player 1/96     28.09.2017
Shivers PC Player 1/96     28.09.2017
Rätsel des Master Lu, Das: Believe it or Not PC Player 1/96     28.09.2017
After Burst Power Play 3/91     26.09.2017
Bubble Bobble Power Play 3/91     26.09.2017
Battle Command Power Play 3/91     26.09.2017
Blue Max: Aces Of The Great War Power Play 3/91     26.09.2017
Chip's Challenge Power Play 3/91     26.09.2017
Crown Power Play 3/91     26.09.2017
Boot, Das: German U-Boat Simulation Power Play 3/91     26.09.2017
Enchanted Land Power Play 3/91     26.09.2017
ESWAT: Cyber Police Power Play 3/91     26.09.2017
Geisha Power Play 3/91     26.09.2017
Jupiter's Masterdrive Power Play 3/91     26.09.2017
Erben des Throns, Die Power Play 3/91     26.09.2017
Chaos Strikes Back Power Play 3/91     26.09.2017
Kult-Buch: Nur noch dieses Level!     23.09.2017
Digital Talk Nr. 100     23.09.2017
DOS Trend Extra SH 11     23.09.2017
MC 1/90     23.09.2017
MC 2/90     23.09.2017
MC 3/90     23.09.2017
MC 6/90     23.09.2017
MC 9/90     23.09.2017
MC 1/91     23.09.2017
MC 2/91     23.09.2017
MC 3/91     23.09.2017
MC 4/91     23.09.2017
MC 5/91     23.09.2017
MC 6/91     23.09.2017
Qwirks PC Player 12/95     22.09.2017
Arcade Mania PC Player 12/95     22.09.2017
Steel Panthers PC Player 12/95     22.09.2017
Caesar II PC Player 12/95     22.09.2017
Witchaven PC Player 12/95     22.09.2017
Alien Odyssey PC Player 12/95     22.09.2017
Whoop: Abenteuer in den Weiten des Weltraums PC Player 12/95     22.09.2017
Skaphander PC Player 12/95     22.09.2017
3-D Ultra Pinball PC Player 12/95     22.09.2017
Chewy: Esc von F5 PC Player 12/95     22.09.2017
Archibald Applebrook's Abenteuer PC Player 12/95     22.09.2017
Championship Manager 2 PC Player 12/95     22.09.2017
PGA Tour Golf PC Player 12/95     22.09.2017
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
