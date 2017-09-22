User
Amiga Future
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37565
Location: Übersee
Posted: 30.09.2017 - 09:35 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Star Wars - Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire
PC Player 1/96 28.09.2017
EF2000 TFX
PC Player 1/96 28.09.2017
FIFA Soccer 96
PC Player 1/96 28.09.2017
Ran Soccer
PC Player 1/96 28.09.2017
IndyCar Racing II
PC Player 1/96 28.09.2017
Touche: Die Abenteuer des fünften Musketiers
PC Player 1/96 28.09.2017
Quarantine II: Road Warrior
PC Player 1/96 28.09.2017
wipEout
PC Player 1/96 28.09.2017
Destruction Derby
PC Player 1/96 28.09.2017
Bleifuss
PC Player 1/96 28.09.2017
Torin's Passage
PC Player 1/96 28.09.2017
Knight's Chase: Das zeitlose Abenteuer
PC Player 1/96 28.09.2017
Shivers
PC Player 1/96 28.09.2017
Rätsel des Master Lu, Das: Believe it or Not
PC Player 1/96 28.09.2017
After Burst
Power Play 3/91 26.09.2017
Bubble Bobble
Power Play 3/91 26.09.2017
Battle Command
Power Play 3/91 26.09.2017
Blue Max: Aces Of The Great War
Power Play 3/91 26.09.2017
Chip's Challenge
Power Play 3/91 26.09.2017
Crown
Power Play 3/91 26.09.2017
Boot, Das: German U-Boat Simulation
Power Play 3/91 26.09.2017
Enchanted Land
Power Play 3/91 26.09.2017
ESWAT: Cyber Police
Power Play 3/91 26.09.2017
Geisha
Power Play 3/91 26.09.2017
Jupiter's Masterdrive
Power Play 3/91 26.09.2017
Erben des Throns, Die
Power Play 3/91 26.09.2017
Chaos Strikes Back
Power Play 3/91 26.09.2017
Kult-Buch: Nur noch dieses Level!
23.09.2017
Digital Talk Nr. 100
23.09.2017
DOS Trend Extra SH 11
23.09.2017
MC 1/90
23.09.2017
MC 2/90
23.09.2017
MC 3/90
23.09.2017
MC 6/90
23.09.2017
MC 9/90
23.09.2017
MC 1/91
23.09.2017
MC 2/91
23.09.2017
MC 3/91
23.09.2017
MC 4/91
23.09.2017
MC 5/91
23.09.2017
MC 6/91
23.09.2017
Qwirks
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Arcade Mania
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Steel Panthers
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Caesar II
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Witchaven
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Alien Odyssey
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Whoop: Abenteuer in den Weiten des Weltraums
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Skaphander
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
3-D Ultra Pinball
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Chewy: Esc von F5
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Archibald Applebrook's Abenteuer
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Championship Manager 2
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
PGA Tour Golf
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
