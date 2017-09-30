|
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37565
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 30.09.2017 - 09:35 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Lepani - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Their Finest Hour: The Battle Of Britain / Their Finest Missions Volume 1 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Their Finest Hour: The Battle Of Britain / Their Finest Missions Volume 1 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Their Finest Hour: The Battle Of Britain / Their Finest Missions Volume 1 - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Their Finest Hour: The Battle Of Britain / Their Finest Missions Volume 1 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Their Finest Missions Volume 1 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Their Finest Hour: The Battle Of Britain - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Their Finest Hour: The Battle Of Britain / Their Finest Missions Volume 1 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
F29 Retaliator - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wild Wheels - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Wild Wheels - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City Classic: The Original City Simulator - 1994 - Update the Disk scan comments
Sim City Classic: The Original City Simulator - 1994 - Update the Box scan comments
Sim Earth - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sim Earth - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sim Classics: Maxis Collections I - 1994 - Update the Disk scan comments
Sim Classics: Maxis Collections I - 1994 - Update the Box scan comments
SimAnt - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
SimAnt - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Push-Over - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Push-Over - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Night Shift - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Night Shift - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mickey's Runaway Zoo - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS
F29 Retaliator - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
F29 Retaliator - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Battle Command - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Battle Command - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Air Support - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Air Support - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Addams Family, The - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Addams Family, The - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Desolate / Desolate World - Update the game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS
Arcticfox - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Arcticfox - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Arcticfox - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1986
Arcticfox - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Mickey 123: L'Anniversaire Surprise - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS
Mickey 123: L'Anniversaire Surprise - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Mickey's Memory Challenge - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mickey's Memory Challenge - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mickey's Jigsaw Puzzles - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mickey's Jigsaw Puzzles - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Sim City Classic: The Original City Simulator - 1994 - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures
Sim City Classic: The Original City Simulator - 1994 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures
Air Support - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Air Support - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Addams Family, The - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Addams Family, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Innocent Until Caught - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Mickey's Runaway Zoo - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Mickey Mouse: The Computer Game - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Mickey Mouse: The Computer Game - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Sim Earth - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sim Earth - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sim Classics: Maxis Collections I - 1994 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture
Sim Classics: Maxis Collections I - 1994 - Upload 6 Disk scan pictures
Sim Classics: Maxis Collections I - 1994 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures
SimAnt - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
SimAnt - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Winnie The Pooh In The Hundred Acre Wood - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1986
Wild Wheels - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Wild Wheels - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Push-Over - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Push-Over - Upload 4 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Night Shift - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Night Shift - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
F29 Retaliator - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
F29 Retaliator - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Battle Command - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Battle Command - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Arcticfox - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1986
Desolate / Desolate World - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS
Plumpy - Update the cheatcode - AGA - 1996
Plumpy - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Paul ''ExiE'' Strejcek (Pavel Strejcek) - Update the artist page
Johny/Vectors - Update the artist page
Paul ''ExiE'' Strejcek (Pavel Strejcek) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Desolate / Desolate World - Upload 1 Game map picture - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS
Superman: The Man Of Steel - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Super OsWALD - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
OsWALD Of The Ice Floes - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Teil 2:
Desolate / Desolate World - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS
Desolate / Desolate World - Create one new game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS
Czex - Update the developer page
Pavel I. Číek (Pavel Cizek, Pic) - Update the artist page
Petr Klimunda - Create one new artist page
Vladimír Číek (Vladamir Cizek, LunChie/Píčí) - Update the artist page
Vladimír Číek (Vladamir Cizek, LunChie/Píčí) - Create one new artist page
Pavel I. Číek (Pavel Cizek, Pic) - Create one new artist page
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Magic Birds - Update the developer page
Magic Birds - Create one new developer page
Rafael Lima (Shatterhand) - Update the artist page
Quasarius - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2017
Moonwalker - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Moonwalker - Upload 2 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Plumpy - Update the Research screenshot comments - AGA - 1996
LT Design - Update the developer page
Jason Lucas - Update the artist page
Erik Hogan (earok) - Create one new artist page
Paul Tankard - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Paul Tankard - Update the artist page
Quasarius - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2017
Quasarius - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2017
Quasarius - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2017
Akira/G*P^8GB (Akira K.) - Update the artist page
Akira/G*P^8GB (Akira K.) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Raliza Software - Create one new publisher page
Raliza Software - Create one new developer page
Rafael Lima (Shatterhand) - Create one new artist page
Star Breaker - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Moonwalker - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
John Mc Cann - Create one new artist page
Dave Hunt - Create one new artist page
Michael Murphy - Create one new artist page
Martin Ahearne - Create one new artist page
Frank Somers - Create one new artist page
Robert Healy (Bobby Healy) - Create one new artist page
Future Bike Simulator - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Future Bike Simulator - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Skoczny Jacuś - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Sebastian Gaś (Sebastian Gas) - Update the artist page
Mirosław Skiba (Mirosław Skiba) - Update the artist page
Ninja Gaiden Episode II: The Dark Sword Of Chaos - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ninja Gaiden Episode II: The Dark Sword Of Chaos - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Faces: Tris III - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Faces: Tris III - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Power Walls - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Power Walls - Upload 46 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Retro (Stephen Strickland) - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1999
Retro (Stephen Strickland) - Upload 21 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1999
Retro (Stephen Strickland) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1999
Jonathan Strickland - Create one new artist page
Danger Dogg / Ivan the Farmer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Charlie Chimp: Special Edition '97 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Retro (Stephen Strickland) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1999
Retro (Stephen Strickland) - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1999
Retro (Stephen Strickland) - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1999
Retro (Stephen Strickland) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1999
Retro (Stephen Strickland) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1999
Retro (Stephen Strickland) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1999
Stephen Strickland - Create one new artist page
Postman Pat 3 To The Rescue ! / Postman Pat III - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Charlie Chimp And The Great Escape - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Charlie Chimp And The Treasure Of Tutankhamun - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
