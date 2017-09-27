AndreasM

Posted: 27.09.2017 - 09:00 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Classic-Videogames LIVE! #87 - Szene News



Unter anderem behandeln wir folgende Themen:



- 20 Jahre Amiga Future. Herausgeber des Magazins, Andreas Magerl, im Interview http://www.amigafuture.de



- Sega in Japan und in der UK Anfang der 90er ganz groß mit dem Sega World Themenpark http://www.themeparktourist.com/featu...



- Indie Game, Pengs Adventure, ein Android Game im Retro Style https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...



- Tomy Driving Simulator gehackt! https://blog.hackster.io/80s-desktop-...



- Es gibt zu wenig Spiele für euren NES Four Score? Das ändert sich jetzt http://www.retrocollect.com/News/nint...



- Neues C64 Spiel von Protovision live angezockt! https://galencia.itch.io/galencia



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGqqf95dNhU





Nostalgia Time Amiga - Parasol Stars



Inspired by my last Nostalgia Time video of Bubble Bobble, which was the first ever Commodore 64 Nostalgia Time, I play Parasol Stars. A game which I have fond childhood memories of, I loved the trilogy, Bubble Bobble, Rainbow Islands and Parasol Stars when I was little and this is the first time i've played Parasol stars since my mid teens!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZ3h0NaknwU





Soundtracker Pro 2 - Part 3: Synths & Chords



Today I show a little about what inspired me to create my music waterfall. I also use 'Waterfall' as an example when showing synths and chords, how I create them in Soundtracker Pro 2 by Marco Nelissen and which methods I use. The style of Major and Minor chorts, whether it's using a sample or chip to create chords. Also a bonus track which is a remix of my own 'Waterfall' by Shawn Tewes.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-80kTG4S29Y





Commodore Panel With David Pleasance - Play Expo Blackpool 2017



Dan & Ravi from the Retro Hour Podcast sit down with former Commodore UK boss David Pleasance for a new chat about his upcoming book Commodore: The Inside Story. Plus, we're joined by a few old friends from Ocean and System 3!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDha-z6D1t0

