|Posted: 24.09.2017 - 09:53 Post subject: RetroPlay: Neue Videos online
Virtual Dimension schreibt:
RetroPlay: Historyline #114 - Angriff der Bomber-Zeppeline
Erneuter Sieg im Rundenstrategiespiel "Historyline: 1914-1918" - wir schließen die achte Mission ab und sehen einige neue Zwischensequenzen. Auch das Modellflugzeug ist fast fertig, es fehlen nur noch Aufkleber und Schnüre - aber das muss offen bleiben für ein anderes Mal.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNgWqu-GxiA
