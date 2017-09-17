User
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37537
Location: Übersee
Posted: 23.09.2017 - 17:55 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Qwirks
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Arcade Mania
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Steel Panthers
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Caesar II
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Witchaven
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Alien Odyssey
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Whoop: Abenteuer in den Weiten des Weltraums
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Skaphander
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
3-D Ultra Pinball
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Chewy: Esc von F5
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Archibald Applebrook's Abenteuer
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
Championship Manager 2
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
PGA Tour Golf
PC Player 12/95 22.09.2017
N64 Magazin 8/97
19.09.2017
N64 Magazin 10/97
19.09.2017
N64 Magazin 1/99
19.09.2017
PC Professionell 5/2005
19.09.2017
PC-Shopping 10/95
19.09.2017
Online Today 3/2002
19.09.2017
Online Today 5/2002
19.09.2017
Online Today SH 1/2002
19.09.2017
CD-ROM-Magazin & Multimedia 2/98
19.09.2017
Console Pro 3/94
19.09.2017
Nintendo Power 3/91
19.09.2017
PCgo! 12/93
19.09.2017
Air Power
PC Player 11/95 18.09.2017
Multimedia Celebrity Poker
PC Player 11/95 18.09.2017
World of Aden - Thunderscape
PC Player 11/95 18.09.2017
Whale's Voyage II: Die Übermacht
PC Player 11/95 18.09.2017
WWF WrestleMania: The Arcade Game
PC Player 11/95 18.09.2017
Gunship 2000
PC Player 11/95 18.09.2017
Sensible World of Soccer
PC Player 12/95 18.09.2017
Fatal Racing
PC Player 12/95 18.09.2017
Heroes of Might and Magic
PC Player 12/95 18.09.2017
Capitalism
PC Player 12/95 18.09.2017
Monopoly (1995)
PC Player 12/95 18.09.2017
Sim Isle: Missionen im Regenwald
PC Player 12/95 18.09.2017
Wetlands
PC Player 12/95 18.09.2017
Cover: Thimbleweed Park
17.09.2017
Cover: Kane
17.09.2017
Cover: One Man and his Droid
17.09.2017
Cover: Shark
17.09.2017
Cover: Spectipede
17.09.2017
Cover: Tom Thumb
17.09.2017
Cover: Tutti Frutti
17.09.2017
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
