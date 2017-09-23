|
|Posted: 23.09.2017 - 17:55 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Danger Dogg / Ivan the Farmer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Charlie Chimp: Special Edition '97 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Retro (Stephen Strickland) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1999
Retro (Stephen Strickland) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1999
Retro (Stephen Strickland) - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1999
Retro (Stephen Strickland) - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1999
Retro (Stephen Strickland) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1999
Retro (Stephen Strickland) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1999
Retro (Stephen Strickland) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1999
Stephen Strickland - Create one new artist page
Postman Pat 3 To The Rescue ! / Postman Pat III - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Charlie Chimp And The Great Escape - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Charlie Chimp And The Treasure Of Tutankhamun - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Charlie Chimp: Special Edition '97 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Charlie Chimp: Special Edition '97 - Upload 40 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Charlie Chimp: Special Edition '97 - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Postman Pat 3 To The Rescue ! / Postman Pat III - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
R-Type II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
R-Type II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
R-Type II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Demon Blue - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Demon Blue - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jaguar XJ220 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ishar: Legend Of The Fortress - Update the game page - AGA - 1993
Ishar: Legend Of The Fortress - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ishar: Legend Of The Fortress - Update the Box scan comments - AGA - 1993
Ishar: Legend Of The Fortress - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1993
Ishar: Legend Of The Fortress - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ishar: Legend Of The Fortress - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Robin Hood: Legend Quest - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Robin Hood: Legend Quest - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Pinball Fantasies - Update the game page - AGA - 1993
Pinball Fantasies - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Fantasies - Update the game page - CD32 - 1993
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1993
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - CD32 - 1993
Pinball Fantasies - Upload 2 Conversion screenshot pictures - CD32 - 1993
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Disk scan comments - AGA - 1993
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Box scan comments - AGA - 1993
Pinball Dreams - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Dreams - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1993
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - AGA - 1993
Pinball Fantasies - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - AGA - 1993
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Fantasies - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Digital Illusions - Create one new artist page
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Dreams - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Robinson's Requiem - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1994
Pinball Dreams - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Dreams - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Dreams - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Robinson's Requiem - Update the Box scan comments - AGA - 1994
Robinson's Requiem - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Robinson's Requiem - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Robinson's Requiem - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Robinson's Requiem - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ishar 3: The Seven Gates Of Infinity - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Ishar 3: The Seven Gates Of Infinity - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Raiden - Update the game page - AGA
|Posted: 23.09.2017 - 17:55 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Teil 2:
Alastair Lindsay (Alistair Lindsay) - Update the artist page
Ishar 3: The Seven Gates Of Infinity - Update the Box scan comments - AGA - 1994
Ishar 3: The Seven Gates Of Infinity - Update the Disk scan comments - AGA - 1994
Ishar 3: The Seven Gates Of Infinity - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA - 1994
Ishar 3: The Seven Gates Of Infinity - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1994
Ishar 3: The Seven Gates Of Infinity - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ishar 3: The Seven Gates Of Infinity - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ishar 3: The Seven Gates Of Infinity - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ishar 3: The Seven Gates Of Infinity - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ishar 3: The Seven Gates Of Infinity - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Edwin Neuteboom - Update the artist page
Wijo Koek - Update the artist page
Big Deal, The - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Big Deal, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Legend (Mindscape) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Miecze Valdgira II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Viaje Al Centro De La Tierra - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sleeping Gods Lie - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Alfonso Fernández Borro - Update the artist page
Viaje Al Centro De La Tierra - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Roberto Uriel Herrera - Update the artist page
Jorge Azpiri - Update the artist page
Alfonso Azpiri - Update the artist page
Antonio Moya - Update the artist page
Agustín Guillén - Update the artist page
Viaje Al Centro De La Tierra - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Viaje Al Centro De La Tierra - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Viaje Al Centro De La Tierra - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Viaje Al Centro De La Tierra - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
Viaje Al Centro De La Tierra - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dracula / Bram Stoker's Dracula - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Dracula / Bram Stoker's Dracula - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Batman The Movie / Batman - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Batman The Movie / Batman - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Rorke's Drift - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Rorke's Drift - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Rorke's Drift - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Rorke's Drift - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Rorke's Drift - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Rorke's Drift - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Line Of Fire - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dracula / Bram Stoker's Dracula - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Dracula / Bram Stoker's Dracula - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Dracula / Bram Stoker's Dracula - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Batman The Movie / Batman - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Simpsons, The: Bart vs. The Space Mutants - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Simpsons, The: Bart vs. The Space Mutants - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Pinball Dreams - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Dreams - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Dreams - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Viz: The Computer Game / Viz: The Soft Floppy One - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Viz: The Computer Game / Viz: The Soft Floppy One - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
