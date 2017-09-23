|
|Posted: 23.09.2017 - 14:51 Post subject: RapaGUI 1.2 erschienen
Deutschland hat noch die Wahl, Airsoft Softwair hat dagegen jetzt schon entschieden: RapaGUI ist das beste Hollywood-Plugin und liegt nun in der Version 1.2 vor. Mit der Version 1.2 läuft RapaGUI nun zum ersten Mal auch auf PowerPC-basierten Mac OS-Rechnern.
Hierfür wird allerdings Mac OS 10.5 benötigt, die letzte noch für PowerPC erschienene und für viele User auch gleichzeitig die beste Mac OS-Version. Neben PPC-Mac-Unterstützung bietet die Version 1.2 zudem einige Fehlerbereinigungen. RapaGUI 1.2 steht ab sofort zum kostenlosen Download im Hollywood-Portal zur Verfügung.
http://www.hollywood-mal.com
