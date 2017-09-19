|
AndreasM
Posted: 19.09.2017 - 09:07 Post subject: Amiga Future: Ergebnis Verlosung Amiga32
Wir hatten am 11. September eine Verlosung von zwei Eintrittskarten für die Amiga32 gestartet.
Die Frage war: In welchen Monat findet die Amiga32 statt.
Die korrekte Antwort war natürlich Oktober.
Gewonnen haben die zwei Eintrittskarten...
... Timo W.
... Norbert N.
Die Gewinner werden direkt vom Veranstalter der Amiga32 kontaktiert.
http://www.amiga32.de
http://www.amigafuture.de
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
