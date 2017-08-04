|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2455
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 18.09.2017 - 18:14 Post subject: Amiga Graphics Archive Aktualisierung
18.09.2017 Amiga Grafik Archiv Aktualisierung
Am 04.08.2017 hat LyCheSis auf seiner "Amiga Grafik Archiv" Seite einige Bilder von Sharon Long hinzugefügt.
Berichte in Magazinen deuten darauf hin, dass diese um 1988 erstellt worden sein müssen.
