Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2455
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 18.09.2017 - 17:16 Post subject: Hollywood Anwendung: StoWaSta 0.6 erschienen
18.09.2017 StoWaSta 0.6 [OS3, MOS und AROS] von Ulrich Beckers
Änderungen in dieser Version:
- neu: jetzt automatisches skalieren der Zeitleiste
- ein paar kleinere Korrekturen
