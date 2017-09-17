|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
|Posted: 17.09.2017 - 09:26 Post subject: RetroPlay: Neue Videos online
Virtual Dimension schreibt:
RetroPlay: Pinball Fantasies #3 - Steine und Knochen
"Pinball Fantasies" zum Dritten: Mit dem vierten und letzten Flipper "Stones 'n' Bones" wird es wieder unheimlich - und das scheint uns deutlich besser zu liegen, als die knallbunte Gameshow-Welt. Da wird das Fazit einfach..
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2fUFOOpf0Q
RetroPlay: Historyline #113 - Mehr Druck!
Wir machen mehr Druck im Rundenstrategiespiel "Historyline: 1914-1918" und marschieren auf das Hauptquartier des Gegners zu. Wird Dennis es schaffen, das Modell fertig bemalt zuhaben, bevor Hagen den Gegner in die Knie gezwungen hat?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCpX5tATw0g
