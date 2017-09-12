|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2449
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 16.09.2017 - 17:23 Post subject: Wicher CD32 - erster Prototyp lauffähig
16.09.2017 Wicher CD32 - erster Prototyp lauffähig
Seit dem 12.09.2017 hat das Retro 7-bit Team den ersten Prototyp der Wicher CD32 lauffähig.
