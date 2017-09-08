Vesalia Amiga Future Archive
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

 
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 37493
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 16.09.2017 - 10:31    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Blue Planet 2000, The PC Player 10/95     14.09.2017
Pool of Radiance PC Player 10/95     14.09.2017
Crusader: No Remorse PC Player 11/95     14.09.2017
PGA Tour 96 PC Player 11/95     14.09.2017
Skin Game at Bighorn, The PC Player 11/95     14.09.2017
NHL 96 (PC) PC Player 11/95     14.09.2017
Empire II: Die Kunst der Strategie PC Player 11/95     14.09.2017
Atari 2600: Action Pack 2 PC Player 11/95     14.09.2017
Primal Rage PC Player 11/95     14.09.2017
Battle Beast PC Player 11/95     14.09.2017
Werewolf vs Comanche 2.0 PC Player 11/95     14.09.2017
Pinball Illusions PC Player 11/95     14.09.2017
Silent Steel PC Player 11/95     14.09.2017
NBA Jam - T.E. Tournament Edition PC Player 11/95     14.09.2017
Dust: A Tale of the wired West PC Player 11/95     14.09.2017
Games Illu 4/97     12.09.2017
Games Illu 5/97     12.09.2017
Games Illu 6/97     12.09.2017
Games Illu 7/97     12.09.2017
Games Illu 8/97     12.09.2017
Games Illu 9/97     12.09.2017
G-Force 9/2002     12.09.2017
Konr@d 1/97     12.09.2017
Konr@d 2/97     12.09.2017
Konr@d 1/98     12.09.2017
Konr@d 2/98     12.09.2017
Konr@d 3/98     12.09.2017
Konr@d 4/98     12.09.2017
Konr@d 5/98     12.09.2017
Amiga Future Nr. 128     10.09.2017
Cover: Bridgehead     10.09.2017
Cover: Minipedes     10.09.2017
Cover: Liberator     10.09.2017
Cover: More Adventures of Big Mac: The Mad Maintenance Man     10.09.2017
Cover: Rockman     10.09.2017
Cover: Squirm     10.09.2017
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe PC Player 9/95     08.09.2017
Magic Carpet 2 PC Player 10/95     08.09.2017
Battle Isle 3: Schatten des Imperators PC Player 10/95     08.09.2017
Ascendancy: Macht der Allmacht PC Player 10/95     08.09.2017
Fade to Black PC Player 10/95     08.09.2017
Pitfall: Das Maya-Abenteuer PC Player 10/95     08.09.2017
Kingdom: The Far Reaches PC Player 10/95     08.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 6/2005     08.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 7/2005     08.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 8/2005     08.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 9/2005     08.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 10/2005     08.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 11/2005     08.09.2017
Xbox - Das offizielle Xbox Magazin 12/2005     08.09.2017
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
