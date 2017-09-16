|
|Posted: 16.09.2017 - 10:31 Post subject: WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
|
|
|
WHDLoad ist ein Shareware-Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
The Sentinel / The Sentry - [improved] - (Firebird) Blitter wait added, RawDIC imager, interrupt fixed, source code included - Info
Amnios - [fixed] - (Psygnosis) disk access removed, access fault in intro fixed, CIA access fixed - Info
The Ultimate Pinball Quest - [improved] - (Infogrames) keyboard problems fixes, blitter waits added, illegal copperlist entries fixed, writes to DMACONR fixed, byte write to COPJMP2 fixed, writes to Beamcon0 disabled - Info
Home Alone - [new] - (Capstone) done by StingRay - Info
Megademo 2 - [improved] - (Darkness) another version supported - Info - Image
Sound of Music 7 - [fixed] - (Cave) access fault fixed - Info - Image
|
